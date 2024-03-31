New bills key to building a relationship of trust between state and citizens
Legislation driven by quest for greater state capacity and better service delivery
31 March 2024 - 00:00
South Africa faces a twin challenge of enhancing the capacity of the state while ensuring appropriate levels of service delivery. Continuous efforts and interventions to enhance the capacity and capabilities of the state must inherently be matched by improved and sustained quality of service delivery. In fact, the attainment of the National Development Plan (NDP) goals, either before 2030 or beyond, mainly depends on the levels of state capacity and government capabilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.