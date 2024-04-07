A race to the bottom in ethical leadership
The ANC’s concept of accountability should be rejected along with the party itself come May 29
07 April 2024 - 00:00
The events of the past few weeks surrounding Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula standing down as speaker of the National Assembly have exemplified the ANC’s culture of impunity. The ruling party’s position on how public representatives ought to conduct themselves in office is a dismal standard by any measure. Its approach is designed to ensure the broad church can withstand any political scandal, corruption allegation or misconduct charge as long as it does not involve a criminal conviction...
