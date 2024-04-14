‘Liberated’ Zuma stokes a tribalist fire that threatens to engulf democratic SA
The ANC and its allies have long promoted nontribalism in a united South Africa, but the MK Party has shamelessly abandoned that notion
14 April 2024 - 00:03
In some respects, the National Party did South African politics a favour. By exploiting ethnicity in its implementation of apartheid, it inadvertently ensured not only that black people would unite against policies aimed at dividing them, but that nonracialism would become the benchmark for the new constitutional order...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.