Sport

Athletics

Luvo, Caster and Wayde in race for the top award

29 October 2017 - 00:00 By OFENTSE RATSIE

Athletics superstars Luvuyo Manyonga, Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk are leading the race to be named the Sports Star of the Year at the South African Sports Awards to be held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on November 12.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. AmaZulu punish wasteful Sundowns Sport
  2. 'Following in my father's footsteps is not a big deal' Sport
  3. The game itself is to blame for Bangladesh being so weak Sport
  4. Munyai flattened by Fuzile's left hook Sport
  5. The Springboks’ back division has struggled but help is at hand Sport

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X