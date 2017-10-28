Athletics
Luvo, Caster and Wayde in race for the top award
29 October 2017 - 00:00
Athletics superstars Luvuyo Manyonga, Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk are leading the race to be named the Sports Star of the Year at the South African Sports Awards to be held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on November 12.
