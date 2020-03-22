Sport

Skateboarding

SA skateboarders are the new sports stars of the Olympics

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

Brandon Valjalo has fallen foul of police and security guards more times than he can remember, but his determination to land the perfect trick has placed him in pole position to qualify for his sport's maiden Olympic appearance.

The 21-year-old Johannesburger has thrived in the counterculture of skateboarding and is long used to the stereotype that they're a bunch of smoked-up misfits looking for trouble...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. US promoter Bob Arum visits pal Sol Kerzner, and boxing is on the table Sport
  2. By George, what's going on here? Sport
  3. Coronavirus hits world sport for six Sport
  4. Sundowns keep Pitso Mosimane's fate a secret Sport
  5. Notshe puts his name in the frame for Bok selection Sport

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...