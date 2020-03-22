Skateboarding
SA skateboarders are the new sports stars of the Olympics
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Brandon Valjalo has fallen foul of police and security guards more times than he can remember, but his determination to land the perfect trick has placed him in pole position to qualify for his sport's maiden Olympic appearance.
The 21-year-old Johannesburger has thrived in the counterculture of skateboarding and is long used to the stereotype that they're a bunch of smoked-up misfits looking for trouble...
