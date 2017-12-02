Partyman F1 champion Lewis Hamilton promises a good 2018
03 December 2017 - 00:00
Lewis Hamilton has assured Mercedes of a return to best form for the first grand prix of 2018 after acknowledging that his extravagant celebrations of a fourth world title had contributed to a late-season wobble.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE