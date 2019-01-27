Sport

Justin Shonga reveals why he's hit a purple scoring patch

27 January 2019 - 00:30 By SAZI HADEBE

Justin Shonga credits Orlando Pirates finishing coach Stephane Adam for improving his scoring rate.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OBITUARIES | 'Masinga magic' cast a spell over the new SA Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. Chiefs come undone in Champions League playoff Sport
  4. Pirates star Justin Shonga reveals why he's hit a purple scoring patch Sport
  5. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X