Soccer
Race for PSL glory and battle to stay afloat enters the final straight
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy stymies his former club's chase for the title
05 May 2019 - 00:01
Craig Martin scored a late equaliser for Cape Town City as Orlando Pirates' Absa Premiership title hopes were dealt a blow in a 2-2 draw at Athlone Stadium yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.