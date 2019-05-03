Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic still believes in doing the job first and talking later‚ still not saying saying “I want to win the league” even as top-of the-table Bucs face a vital 180-plus minutes to end a league drought that stretches back to 2012.

Pirates are locked on 53 points with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns but have a critical four-goal (+17 to +13) advantage on goal difference over the Brazilians‚ with two games to finish off a season described by the Bucs coach as “a rollercoaster”.

Sredojevic’s side will win the league‚ barring two wins and a goal avalanche from Downs‚ if they get maximum points against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday and against Polokwane City at home in Orlando Stadium on May 11.

“I have learned from the best that you celebrate only when you reach the last line‚” explained the Bucs coach on why he’s not openly declaring the club’s league ambitions.

“Before that [winning the league] you have no right [to speak]. We have no right to tell ourselves that we can win. If we can win with the mouth‚ I can talk‚ promise and I can do so many things.