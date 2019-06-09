Soccer
Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa
Club accuses officials of bias in favour of team in rival league
09 June 2019 - 00:06
Ekurhuleni fans will say goodbye to Premier Soccer League football in the region -after Tembisa-based Highlands Park confirmed on Friday they will move out of their home ground of Makhulong Stadium, citing lack of support from the municipality.
