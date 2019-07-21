Soccer

The highs and lows of watching the Afcon final

'If football was a president we would have a peaceful and exciting country.' The words of a young fan while watching his team play in the African Cup of Nations encapsulate what the game is all about as the 2019 edition of the tournament came to a dramatic end of Friday

Soccer is the game that allows fans to forget their troubles and domestic differences and come together for a few hours, where their hopes and dreams, joy and despair, are shared as one...