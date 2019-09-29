Cricket
Proteas to get inside track on India tour
29 September 2019 - 00:00
After South Africa’s disastrous 2015 tour of India where they lost the four-Test series 3-0 on the back of insipid batting on poor surfaces, local knowledge in Amol Muzumdar was enlisted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) with a view to prevent the same mess.
Muzumdar, who’ll be filling in as the interim batting coach for the three-match series starting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, knows he has a tough task...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.