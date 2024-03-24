Keo Uncut
Rassie set to beat new scrum rules
Law changes won’t restrict Erasmus’ Boks because his player and coaching attack selections show the Bok coach he is once more a few moves ahead of World Rugby’s lawmakers.
24 March 2024 - 00:00
It is as if Rassie Erasmus preempted that World Rugby would immediately attempt to negate any Springbok strength with proposed law amendments, specific to the scrum...
