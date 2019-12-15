Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA
Ex-Test captain says he had no confidence in the way that cricket was run
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Acting Proteas director of cricket Graeme Smith took a veiled swipe at suspended Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe yesterday. The former Test captain said he did not have any confidence in the previous executive.
Moroe was suspended by the organisation last week. The reason given was misconduct. Titans CEO Jacques Faul has taken over in an acting capacity...
