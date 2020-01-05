Cricket
Big Vern deserves a rousing Newlands farewell
05 January 2020 - 00:00
When it comes to retirements, it is often said timing is everything. The same could apply to Vernon Philander, not because he's reaching the end of his international bowling odometer, but the time and series he's chosen.
Local players are cherished at Newlands...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.