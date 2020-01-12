Cricket

Coach Lawrence Mahatlane feeling the heat over ICC Under-19 World Cup

There's pressure on Lawrence Mahatlane's SA team to perform in the ICC Under-19 World Cup that starts in Kimberley on Friday when SA will host Afghanistan.



It's there because their recent 50-over results haven't inspired any sort of confidence. Last year, they were blanked 7-0 by a strong Pakistan side that contained a current Test player in fast bowler Naseem Shah...