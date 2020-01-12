Sport

Cricket

Coach Lawrence Mahatlane feeling the heat over ICC Under-19 World Cup

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

There's pressure on Lawrence Mahatlane's SA team to perform in the ICC Under-19 World Cup that starts in Kimberley on Friday when SA will host Afghanistan.

It's there because their recent 50-over results haven't inspired any sort of confidence. Last year, they were blanked 7-0 by a strong Pakistan side that contained a current Test player in fast bowler Naseem Shah...

