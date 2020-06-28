Soccer

Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish

Return to training decision expected on Tuesday

The provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are frontrunners to serve as a base for where the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will complete its 2019-20 season.



PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza told the Sunday Times that the league will decide on the choice of venue during a board of governors meeting on Tuesday...