Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish

Return to training decision expected on Tuesday

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS and SAZI HADEBE

The provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are frontrunners to serve as a base for where the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will complete its 2019-20 season.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza told the Sunday Times that the league will decide on the choice of venue during a board of governors meeting on Tuesday...

