Rugby

Sharks star Aphelele Fassi waits for the big time with career on hold due to Covid-19

When Brenda Fassie released her huge hit single Weekend Special in February 1983, Sharks fullback Aphelele Onke Okuhle Fassi was 15 years away from being born.



The 22-year-old from King William's Town might be missing the E from Brenda's surname and may not be related to the late, great SA queen of pop, but he made such an impact for the Sharks last year and in this year's Super Rugby that he came to be known as the "Weekend Special"...