Athletics
Returning superstar Wayde van Niekerk sets sights on sub 43sec
SA's 400m world record-holder back on track and wants to improve himself to break his world record
26 July 2020 - 00:03
Wayde van Niekerk is talking big, but he intends to start small on Saturday.
After nearly three years on the sidelines, the 400m king returns to international competition in Italy, and he's downplaying expectations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.