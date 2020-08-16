Soccer

Bayern Munich lay waste to Barcelona, a once great football institution

In the space of 90 minutes of devastating attacking football, Bayern Munich totally changed the narrative of this Champions League "final eight" tournament and the impact of their 8-2 humiliation of Barcelona will have an even wider resonance.



Manchester City were the bookmakers' pre-tournament favourites, but after Friday night they have already lost that status to Hansi Flick's Bavarians...