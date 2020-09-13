Soccer

The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach

The appointment of the former Bidvest Wits coach will appease the army of Amakhosi fans who've had to deal with the agony of losing the league title on the last day

The delay in announcing the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the next Kaizer Chiefs coach is down to finalising the terms and conditions of his contract.



The Sunday Times understands that Hunt has already confirmed to his close confidantes that he will be the new man in charge at Naturena...