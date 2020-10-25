Unplugged by BBK
Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of Cairo
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Pleased with himself, he grabs the buckle of his belt while he puffs out his chest and proudly soaks in the adulation from the audience.
You wonder about the source of his pleasure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.