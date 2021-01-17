TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity
17 January 2021 - 00:16
As Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) FC continue to taint their brand with regular unpalatable publicity and in the process dent the image and value of the Premier Soccer League, football clubs in the five big leagues in Europe are attracting top business tycoons amid Covid-19 challenges.
TTM were in the news for the wrong reasons for the umpteenth time this week, with three of their players, Lerato Lamola, Mogakolodi Ngele and Edgar Manaka, refusing to train after claiming they were still owed November and December salaries...
