Sport

TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
17 January 2021 - 00:16 By SAZI HADEBE

As Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) FC continue to taint their brand with regular unpalatable publicity and in the process dent the image and value of the Premier Soccer League, football clubs in the five big leagues in Europe are attracting top business tycoons amid Covid-19 challenges.

TTM were in the news for the wrong reasons for the umpteenth time this week, with three of their players, Lerato Lamola, Mogakolodi Ngele and Edgar Manaka, refusing to train after claiming they were still owed November and December salaries...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  2. 'Missing' Manyonga may miss Olympic Games Sport
  3. Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst Sport
  4. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport
  5. Pretoria's table-topping rivals play out snore-draw derby Sport

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?