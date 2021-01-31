Soccer
Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League
31 January 2021 - 00:00
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has no way of ensuring that new club owners entering SA's professional football business by buying financially struggling clubs are thoroughly vetted, the league's chair Irvin Khoza has told the Sunday Times.
The financial standing of those buying PSL clubs came into sharp focus this week when Lawrence Mulaudzi, who purchased the status of 99-year-old Bidvest Wits in September last year, sold Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) for R40m to fellow Limpopo businessman Abram Sello...
