Soccer

Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets

Lehlohonolo Majoro pulled AmaZulu from the jaws of defeat to help them boot their neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows out of the Nedbank Cup, 5-4 on penalties at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium yesterday.Arrows had led with Michael Gumede's goal for over 75 minutes when Majoro pounced in injury time.



Abafana Besithende came to this match pumping, having beaten AmaZulu 2-0 and Maritzburg United 2-1 in the DStv Premiership where they occupy a decent sixth position under Mandla Ncikazi's stewardship...