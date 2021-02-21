General
Probe follows claim against SA netball head Cecilia Molokwane
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Netball SA (NSA) is probing an allegation that president Cecilia Molokwane is not a paid-up member of the federation and therefore should not be in office.
"We are in the process of internal investigations," the federation's CEO Blanche de la Guerre told the Sunday Times...
