Probe follows claim against SA netball head Cecilia Molokwane

David Isaacson Sports reporter
21 February 2021 - 00:00

Netball SA (NSA) is probing an allegation that president Cecilia Molokwane is not a paid-up member of the federation and therefore should not be in office.

"We are in the process of internal investigations," the federation's CEO Blanche de la Guerre told the Sunday Times...

