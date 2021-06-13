General

Anrich Nortje stars as Proteas thrash Windies in Test

Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets yesterday as the Proteas took the first Test against the West Indies in Saint Lucia by an innings and 63 runs.



It was SA's first Test victory abroad since beating England in Nottingham by 340 runs in July 2017, and their first triumph by an innings on foreign soil since they dispatched Australia in Hobart in November 2016...