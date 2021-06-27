Jordy Smith eyes 'Big Wednesday'

Jordy Smith is ready to play his role in what could be Team SA's Big Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, albeit on small waves in the Japanese capital.



July 28, the first Wednesday of the Games, could see SA field an unprecedented five podium contenders, giving the country the chance to surpass its best daily return of two medals on a single day in the post-isolation era, achieved twice since Barcelona 1992...