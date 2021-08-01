Sport

Lewis Hamilton keeps his nose in front of Max Verstappen

01 August 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Lewis Hamilton kept Mercedes at the top of the timesheets, pipping Red Bull championship rival Max Verstappen in yesterday's final practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.

The Briton, who trails Verstappen by eight points in the overall standings, lapped the 4.3km Hungaroring in 1min 16.826 sec, beating the Dutchman by just 0.088 sec...

