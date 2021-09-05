Soccer
Gareth Bale calls for football racists ban
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Wales captain Gareth Bale has called for countries whose fans are repeat racism offenders to be banned from international soccer after reported abuse towards England's Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in Budapest on Thursday.
British broadcasters reported "monkey chants" being aimed at England's black players while plastic cups rained down on the players when they celebrated goals near the corner flag...
