SA looks ahead to Paris as Tokyo recedes

Paralympians say farewell to their Japanese experience

As the SA Paralympic team rolled, ran, jumped and threw themselves into all but the last day of competition of the Tokyo Games, they bade farewell to superstars and stalwarts, and gave notice of those that would lead the team in Paris in 2024.



There was one event to come for SA, Louzanne Coetzee, the silver medallist in the 1,500m, who was set to take part in the greater challenge of the marathon just before the clock turned midnight on Saturday night...