General
SA looks ahead to Paris as Tokyo recedes
Paralympians say farewell to their Japanese experience
05 September 2021 - 00:00
As the SA Paralympic team rolled, ran, jumped and threw themselves into all but the last day of competition of the Tokyo Games, they bade farewell to superstars and stalwarts, and gave notice of those that would lead the team in Paris in 2024.
There was one event to come for SA, Louzanne Coetzee, the silver medallist in the 1,500m, who was set to take part in the greater challenge of the marathon just before the clock turned midnight on Saturday night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.