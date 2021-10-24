Rugby
Tappe Henning predicts better days in the UR Championship
Scotland’s outgoing referees’ boss expected SA teams to struggle initially
24 October 2021 - 00:00
SA’s teams were at times unnecessarily spooked but they will get better in the United Rugby Championship said Tappe Henning, Scotland’s outgoing refereeing commissioner.
The former SA match official, who has held the position for eight years, gave a European perspective on the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions’ woes in the first month of the URC...
