Soccer

Solskjaer sinks into a nightmare as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford

Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford last night to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display and after a brief fightback they capitulated horribly at the end after defender and captain Harry Maguire was sent off...