Soccer
Solskjaer sinks into a nightmare as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford last night to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display and after a brief fightback they capitulated horribly at the end after defender and captain Harry Maguire was sent off...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.