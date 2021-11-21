General
Wayne Parnell optimistic about second coming
The all-rounder is looking forward to the important series against the Netherlands
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Older and wiser, Proteas left-handed all-rounder Wayne Parnell is approaching his SA second coming against the Netherlands with cautious optimism.
The 32-year-old Parnell, who was a surprise inclusion in the squad for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, is in line to make his first Proteas appearance since 2017 when the series starts on Friday at SuperSport Park...
