Wayne Parnell optimistic about second coming

The all-rounder is looking forward to the important series against the Netherlands

Older and wiser, Proteas left-handed all-rounder Wayne Parnell is approaching his SA second coming against the Netherlands with cautious optimism.



The 32-year-old Parnell, who was a surprise inclusion in the squad for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, is in line to make his first Proteas appearance since 2017 when the series starts on Friday at SuperSport Park...