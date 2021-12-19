F1
Strap in for more drama in F1
But the end to this season has set the scene for a cracker in 2022
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Every circus needs a ringmaster, and Formula One’s race director Michael Masi made sure the last race of the season was one hell of a show.
In one of the most dramatic acts seen in sport, F1’s final race saw the championship title change hands in spectacular fashion, all thanks to Masi who made a last-minute call that ultimately handed Max Verstappen his maiden championship on a silver platter...
