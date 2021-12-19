Sport

F1

Strap in for more drama in F1

But the end to this season has set the scene for a cracker in 2022

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Thembalethu Zulu

Every circus needs a ringmaster, and Formula One’s race director Michael Masi made sure the last race of the season was one hell of a show.

In one of the most dramatic acts seen in sport, F1’s final race saw the championship title change hands in spectacular fashion, all thanks to Masi who made a last-minute call that ultimately handed Max Verstappen his maiden championship on a silver platter...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The ugly side behind AB’s jaw-dropping shots Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  3. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. Boxing referee made a mistake, says Christodoulou Sport

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating