F1

Strap in for more drama in F1

But the end to this season has set the scene for a cracker in 2022

Every circus needs a ringmaster, and Formula One’s race director Michael Masi made sure the last race of the season was one hell of a show.



In one of the most dramatic acts seen in sport, F1’s final race saw the championship title change hands in spectacular fashion, all thanks to Masi who made a last-minute call that ultimately handed Max Verstappen his maiden championship on a silver platter...