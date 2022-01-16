Soccer
Invited fans to attend PSL's new Cup
Malema leads the calls for more spectators to be allowed into stadiums
16 January 2022 - 00:04
Invitations will be sent to 2,000 football fans to watch the Premier Soccer League’s inaugural DStv Compact Cup that kicks off with a semifinal leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, the Sunday Times learnt yesterday.
“In line with the Covid protocols the tickets will not be for sale but will be given to the DStv Compact customers and frontline workers,” a source privy to the organisation of this competition said...
