Lee battling the effects of Covid-19 ahead of World Cup

ICC women’s cricketer of the year also says mental health is a real issue for sports people locked into bio-bubbles

Lizelle Lee is battling the after-effects of Covid-19 and this has left her International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance.



The recently crowned ICC women’s cricketer of the year has recovered from Covid-19 but is struggling with after-effects that have forced her to skip the ongoing four-match ODI series against the West Indies Women...