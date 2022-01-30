General
Lee battling the effects of Covid-19 ahead of World Cup
ICC women’s cricketer of the year also says mental health is a real issue for sports people locked into bio-bubbles
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Lizelle Lee is battling the after-effects of Covid-19 and this has left her International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance.
The recently crowned ICC women’s cricketer of the year has recovered from Covid-19 but is struggling with after-effects that have forced her to skip the ongoing four-match ODI series against the West Indies Women...
