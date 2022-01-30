General
The days of ‘Keegan who?’ are over
The batsman has arrived, and looks set to stay in the Proteas top order
30 January 2022 - 00:00
For emerging Proteas top order batsman Keegan Petersen, it’s a classic tale of better late than never.
An established first-class campaigner with more than 100 matches under his belt over a 10-year period, Petersen made his long overdue debut only last year against the West Indies in the Caribbean...
