The days of ‘Keegan who?’ are over

The batsman has arrived, and looks set to stay in the Proteas top order

For emerging Proteas top order batsman Keegan Petersen, it’s a classic tale of better late than never.



An established first-class campaigner with more than 100 matches under his belt over a 10-year period, Petersen made his long overdue debut only last year against the West Indies in the Caribbean...