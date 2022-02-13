Soccer

Awesome foursome as Al Ahly claim third spot

If Pitso Mosimane has indeed been offered the reported R2.5-million per month deal to renew his contract with Al Ahly then his team's 4-0 defeat of Al-Hilal in the Fifa Club World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday might have sent a message he is worth even more.



In a highlight of a period of trophy-winning at the Egyptian giants that had already sent Mosimane into the stratosphere of African coaching, his team lifted a significant second bronze medal in succession at Fifa's premier club competition with a resounding display of trademark efficiency...