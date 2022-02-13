Soccer

Galaxy outshine Chiefs to extend their cup drought

Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought will be extended to seven seasons, and to compound that they exited the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle, losing 1-0 against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium last night.



Amakhosi may or may not have had a chance of pressurising Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership before their disastrous outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 derailed a league campaign gathering momentum in December...