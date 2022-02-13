Sport

Soccer

Galaxy outshine Chiefs to extend their cup drought

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought will be extended to seven seasons, and to compound that they exited the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle, losing 1-0 against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium last night.

Amakhosi may or may not have had a chance of pressurising Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership before their disastrous outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 derailed a league campaign gathering momentum in December...

