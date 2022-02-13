Soccer
Klopp says Liverpool signings need to hit the ground running
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Liverpool's new signings need to hit the ground running because the club cannot afford to waste time and money, manager Jurgen Klopp said.
"Our transfers have to hit the ground (running) because we can't make a £40 million (R825.5 million) and £50 million signing and, in the end, if he is playing or not, it is not so important," Klopp told reporters on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.