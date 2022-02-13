Soccer
Man United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Manchester United's frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League yesterday.
United started brightly, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford's low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute -- the England forward's first goal at Old Trafford...
