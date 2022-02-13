Soccer

Manchester City rout Norwich as United woes continue

A Raheem Sterling hattrick and a Phil Foden goal helped Manchester City restore their 12 point lead atop the English Premier League table when they beat Norwich City 40 at Carrow Road last night.



Second-placed Liverpool will get a chance to reduce the gap back to nine points when they travel to Turf Moor for a date with Burnley. City’s neighbours Manchester United saw their frustrating season continue when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. United started brightly, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford’s low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute – the England forward’s first goal at Old Trafford...