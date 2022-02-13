General

New Zealand should zero in on Elgar

Ex Kiwi captain Rutherford argues SA's batting will revolve around their skipper

Dean Elgar will be the Proteas batter with the biggest target on his back if former Kiwi captain Ken Rutherford had his way.



Rutherford believes New Zealand should covet the SA captain's wicket most when their two-Test series starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday...