Phalane’s wonder strike earns Royal AM a spot in Nedbank Cup last 16

Lantshene Phalane’s spectacular free kick helped Royal AM beat Cape Town City 2-1 to claim a spot in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban yesterday.



Phalane’s winner was a deserved reward for Royal who dominated this match and could have won with a better margin if they were more clinical in front of goal...