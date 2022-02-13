Soccer
Phalane’s wonder strike earns Royal AM a spot in Nedbank Cup last 16
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Lantshene Phalane’s spectacular free kick helped Royal AM beat Cape Town City 2-1 to claim a spot in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban yesterday.
Phalane’s winner was a deserved reward for Royal who dominated this match and could have won with a better margin if they were more clinical in front of goal...
