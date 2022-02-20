Keo Uncut

Springboks have the power to change the status quo

South African Rugby’s leadership — through its flagship brand the Springboks — has the power to be the biggest market disruptor in international rugby and lead a revolution into proper professionalism post the 2023 World Cup.



This South African leadership earlier in the week confirmed the Springboks’ participation in the Rugby Championship until 2025 but have made no secret about its intention to explore every avenue in taking the Springboks north and transforming the domestic game into one aligned exclusively with the Northern hemisphere...