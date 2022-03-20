×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

General

Shaun Norris stakes claim to be mayor of Steyn City

20 March 2022 - 00:00 By MICHAEL VLISMAS

Shaun Norris kept up his impressive control of the Steyn City Championship with a third round of 67 on Saturday and will take a four-stroke lead into Sunday's final round at The Club at Steyn City...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. Simon Harmer on a crusade to spin perceptions Sport
  3. Chelsea confronts life after Roman Abramovich with no money Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Roman’s empire frozen, but spare a thought for ... Sport
  5. Ten-man Sundowns rip Al Hilal apart to secure top spot Sport

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia