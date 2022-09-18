KEO UNCUT
A golden moment for rugby referees
18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Mark Keohane
The initial social media reaction, especially in Australia, was one of outrage when French referee Mathieu Raynal ruled that Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley had deliberately wasted time to wind down the clock in the final minute of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Melbourne...
KEO UNCUT
A golden moment for rugby referees
The initial social media reaction, especially in Australia, was one of outrage when French referee Mathieu Raynal ruled that Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley had deliberately wasted time to wind down the clock in the final minute of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Melbourne...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos