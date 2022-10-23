Swimming
Matthew Sates, Chad le Clos win again in Berlin
23 October 2022 - 00:00
Matthew Sates stormed to victory in the men’s 200m individual medley at the World Cup gala in Berlin on Saturday night, showing he’s ready to defend his title as top male swimmer of the series. ..
Swimming
Matthew Sates, Chad le Clos win again in Berlin
Matthew Sates stormed to victory in the men’s 200m individual medley at the World Cup gala in Berlin on Saturday night, showing he’s ready to defend his title as top male swimmer of the series. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos