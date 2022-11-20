Keo Uncut
Arendse gives the Boks a new dimension
20 November 2022 - 00:01 By Mark Keohane
Sometimes a player arrives on the Test scene and he immediately just offers another dimension. Kurt-Lee Arendse — schooled in the Western Cape but given a professional lifeline by Jake White’s Bulls — is that kind of player...
Keo Uncut
Arendse gives the Boks a new dimension
Sometimes a player arrives on the Test scene and he immediately just offers another dimension. Kurt-Lee Arendse — schooled in the Western Cape but given a professional lifeline by Jake White’s Bulls — is that kind of player...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos